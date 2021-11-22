ANL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.16%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.47%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
FCCL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.06%)
FFBL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.67%)
FFL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
FNEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
GGGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
GGL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
JSCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.89%)
NETSOL 106.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.55%)
PACE 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.78%)
PAEL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.21%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.53%)
PRL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-6.86%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.04%)
BR100 4,722 Decreased By ▼ -60.69 (-1.27%)
BR30 19,349 Decreased By ▼ -633.1 (-3.17%)
KSE100 45,830 Decreased By ▼ -659.46 (-1.42%)
KSE30 17,743 Decreased By ▼ -294.47 (-1.63%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
CBOT wheat may revisit $8.13-1/2; correction incomplete

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT December wheat may revisit its Nov. 19 low of $8.13-1/2 per bushel, as a correction from the Nov. 18 high of $8.43-1/4 has not completed.

The correction would consist of three waves. The second wave labelled b is ending around $8.32-3/4, which will be totally reversed by the wave c.

The structure of the wave a suggests a much short wave c, which may end around $8.12. A break above $8.32-3/4 could lead to a gain to $8.40-1/2.

On the daily chart, a shooting star still looks like a menace to a further rise. This pattern formed around a key resistance at $8.45-1/4. It is thus more liable to indicate the completion of a wave c, or at least a partial completion.

However, the chance of an extended wave c has not been totally wiped out, as based on a bullish wedge, this wave may travel to $9.09-1/2. Only a break above $8.45-1/4 could confirm the extension.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

