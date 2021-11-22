ANL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.4%)
ASC 13.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
ASL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.11%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.28%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.6%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
FNEL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.42%)
GGGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.33%)
GGL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.81%)
JSCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
KAPCO 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.77%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.09%)
NETSOL 107.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.02%)
PACE 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.16%)
PAEL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.61%)
PIBTL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.53%)
PRL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-6.54%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.68%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
WTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.48%)
BR100 4,734 Decreased By ▼ -48.71 (-1.02%)
BR30 19,405 Decreased By ▼ -577.52 (-2.89%)
KSE100 45,869 Decreased By ▼ -620.26 (-1.33%)
KSE30 17,774 Decreased By ▼ -264.2 (-1.46%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian currencies weaken as hawkish Fed comments sour risk appetite

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

The Philippine peso fell to a more than three-week low against a strong US dollar and led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Monday, as hawkish comments from several US central bankers hurt regional risk sentiment.

Federal Reserve officials Richard Clarida and Christopher Waller on Friday suggested that a faster pace of stimulus tapering may be appropriate amid a quickening recovery and heated inflation, pushing the greenback to multi-months high.

Riskier Asian currencies like the Philippine peso, Thai baht and the Indonesian rupiah fell between 0.2% and 0.3%.

"Expectations on Fed policy shifts will continue to weigh on AXJ (Asia ex-Japan) currencies," analysts at Mizuho said in a note.

Growing anxiety over surging COVID-19 infections in Europe also aided the dollar, while safe-haven assets such as bonds, gold and the yen have also benefited from the recent cautious tone in financial markets.

"Given renewed lockdowns in Europe, questions should also be asked on the durability of re-opening in rather fragile EM-Asia economies," Mizuho analysts added.

Shares in Seoul rose 1.3% and were on course to notch their best session since Nov. 12, as chip heavyweights in the country tracked US peers higher.

Meanwhile, customs agency data from South Korea showed the country's exports for the first 20 days of November jumped 27.6%, benefiting from a continued sales boost in semiconductor and petroleum products.

Equities in Singapore rose 0.3%, as some of the tight social curbs imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 were eased.

As of Nov. 20, Singapore's daily COVID-19 cases had fallen below 3,000 on average. About 85% of the island nation's 5.45 million people had been vaccinated. Stocks in the broader region were largely subdued amid talk about hastened Fed tapering.

Shares in Jakarta fell 0.3%, retreating from the record high scaled on Friday, while stocks in Manila fell 0.5%.

Separately, Taiwan's central bank governor said there are concerns that any interest rate hike now could lift the local currency, but will "definitely" follow the global tightening trend for next year.

Highlights:

** In South Korea, Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix rose 5.1% and 7.6%, respectively

** Top index loser in the Philippines was SM Prime Holdings Inc, down 2.92%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.3 basis points at 6.189%

Asian currencies peso

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Asian currencies weaken as hawkish Fed comments sour risk appetite

Former CJP Saqib Nisar terms leaked audio clip 'fake'

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Personal data protection law on the cards

‘Thorough surgery’ of economy required: economists

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

UN warns of 'colossal' collapse of Afghan banking system

More than 20 hurt, at least one reported killed, after vehicle plows through parade in Wisconsin

Deal with IMF not far away: ex-SBP chief

Oil off 7-week lows but under pressure as release of reserves eyed

Read more stories