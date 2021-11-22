ANL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.93%)
ASC 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.75%)
ASL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.44%)
BOP 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.42%)
FCCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.34%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.34%)
FFL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
FNEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
GGGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.33%)
GGL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.29%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.76%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.53%)
NETSOL 107.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.09%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.95%)
PRL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.87%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TELE 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.48%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.04%)
BR100 4,766 Decreased By ▼ -16.5 (-0.35%)
BR30 19,417 Decreased By ▼ -565.13 (-2.83%)
KSE100 46,247 Decreased By ▼ -242.45 (-0.52%)
KSE30 17,933 Decreased By ▼ -104.86 (-0.58%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Palm oil may test 4,926 ringgit, preparing for a deep fall

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a support zone of 4,926-4,960 ringgit per tonne, following its failure to break a resistance at 5,071 ringgit.

This resistance is identified as the 100% projection level of an upward wave c.

The level is crucial in evaluating the next direction, as the wave c could either end around this barrier or extend a lot to 5,251 ringgit.

The wave c is presumed to be over, as suggested by the strong reaction of the market on Nov. 19.

The drop from the Oct. 21 high of 5,220 ringgit may have resumed.

Based on this presumption, the contract may eventually fall below the Nov. 9 low of 4,706 ringgit.

A stabilisation of the price in the target zone could bring some hope for an extension of the wave c towards 5,251 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the contract failed to break a resistance at 5,024 ringgit, adding one more failure to previous many attempts.

The failure suggests the completion of a wave b, which will be reversed by a downward wave c in due course.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Oil Palm

