ANL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.7%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.68%)
ASL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.44%)
BOP 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.28%)
FCCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.34%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.34%)
FFL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
FNEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
GGGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.33%)
GGL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.76%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.53%)
NETSOL 107.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.02%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.95%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.92%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TELE 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,766 Decreased By ▼ -16.75 (-0.35%)
BR30 19,418 Decreased By ▼ -564.44 (-2.82%)
KSE100 46,220 Decreased By ▼ -269.83 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,919 Decreased By ▼ -118.39 (-0.66%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US, Australia, UK sign key deal in nuclear sub alliance

AFP 22 Nov 2021

SYDNEY: Australia formally embarked Monday on a hotly-contested programme to equip its navy with nuclear-powered submarines in a new defence alliance with Britain and the United States.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton joined US and British diplomats in signing an agreement allowing the exchange of sensitive "naval nuclear propulsion information" between their nations.

It is the first agreement on the technology to be publicly signed since the three countries announced in September the formation of a defence alliance, AUKUS, to confront strategic tensions in the Pacific where China-US rivalry is growing.

The deal will help Australia to complete an 18-month study into the submarine procurement, Dutton said after signing it in Canberra with US Charge d'Affaires Michael Goldman and British High Commissioner (ambassador) Victoria Treadell.

France's Macron says Australia PM lied over submarine deal

Details of the procurement have yet to be decided, including whether Australia will opt for a vessel based on US or British nuclear-powered attack submarines.

"With access to the information this agreement delivers, coupled with the decades of naval nuclear-powered experience our UK and US partners have, Australia will also be positioned to be responsible and reliable stewards of this technology," Dutton said in a statement.

Ahead of the signing, US President Joe Biden said in a memorandum approving the deal on Friday that it would improve the three countries' "mutual defence posture".

Under the AUKUS deal, Australia would obtain eight state-of-the-art, nuclear-powered but conventionally armed submarines capable of stealthy, long-range missions. It also provides for sharing cyber, artificial intelligence, quantum and unspecified undersea capabilities.

The agreement has angered China, which describes it as an "extremely irresponsible" threat to stability in the region.

It has also infuriated France, which discovered at the last moment that its own diesel-electric submarine contract with Australia -- recently estimated to be worth Aus$90 billion ($65 billion) -- had been scrapped.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been unapologetic about his handling of the agreement, insisting it was in his country's national interest and that he knew it would "ruffle some feathers".

United States Joe Biden Britain Defence Minister Peter Dutton defence alliance Victoria Treadell

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

US, Australia, UK sign key deal in nuclear sub alliance

PM concerned at encroachment of state land

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Personal data protection law on the cards

‘Thorough surgery’ of economy required: economists

Asma Jahangir Conference: Fawad criticises speech of ‘fugitive’ Nawaz

Tractors’ parts from Turkey and China: Minimum customs’ values on import revised

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

El Salvador plans first ‘Bitcoin City’, backed by bitcoin bonds

Deal with IMF not far away: ex-SBP chief

Read more stories