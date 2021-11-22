US 'encouraged' by Sudan deal, cautions against excessive force on protesters: Blinken

WASHINGTON: The United States is "encouraged" by a breakthrough deal in Sudan to reverse the country's military takeover, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday, but he cautioned authorities against using excessive force to quell protests.

"I am encouraged by reports that talks in Khartoum will lead to the release of all political prisoners, reinstatement of Prime Minister Hamdok, lifting of the state of emergency, and resumption of coordination," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached

"I also reiterate our call for security forces to refrain from excessive force against peaceful protesters," he said.