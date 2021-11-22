ANL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.7%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.68%)
ASL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.44%)
BOP 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.28%)
FCCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.34%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.34%)
FFL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
FNEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
GGGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.33%)
GGL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 18.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.76%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.53%)
NETSOL 107.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.02%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.95%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.92%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TELE 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,766 Decreased By ▼ -16.75 (-0.35%)
BR30 19,418 Decreased By ▼ -564.44 (-2.82%)
KSE100 46,220 Decreased By ▼ -269.83 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,919 Decreased By ▼ -118.39 (-0.66%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
World

US 'encouraged' by Sudan deal, cautions against excessive force on protesters: Blinken

AFP 22 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States is "encouraged" by a breakthrough deal in Sudan to reverse the country's military takeover, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday, but he cautioned authorities against using excessive force to quell protests.

"I am encouraged by reports that talks in Khartoum will lead to the release of all political prisoners, reinstatement of Prime Minister Hamdok, lifting of the state of emergency, and resumption of coordination," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

Sudan military to reinstate ousted PM Hamdok after deal reached

"I also reiterate our call for security forces to refrain from excessive force against peaceful protesters," he said.

United States Antony Blinken

