Crackdown against hoarders: 460,000 bags of fertilizers recovered; 113 arrested

Recorder Report 22 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government has intensified the crackdown on hoarders, recovering 460,000 bags of fertilizers, arresting 113 persons, and registering 190 cases against them during the last week. The divisional commissioners shared details of the crackdown during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities.

The meeting was informed that in the Faisalabad division 140,034 bags of fertilizer were confiscated, six persons were arrested and 20 cases were registered. In the Bahawalpur division, 63,819 bags of fertilizer were recovered, 19 persons were arrested and 30 cases were registered. In the Multan division, 34,624 bags of fertilizer were seized, 46 persons were arrested and 41 cases were registered. In the Sahiwal division, 67,581 bags of fertilizer were recovered, two persons were arrested and 37 cases were registered.

The meeting was briefed that in the Gujranwala division, 61,869 bags of fertilizer were recovered, 17 persons were arrested and 25 cases were registered. In the DG Khan division, 35,658 bags of fertilizer were recovered, two persons were arrested and 17 cases were registered. In the Lahore division, 38000 bags of fertilizer were seized, 10 persons were arrested and 11 cases were registered. In the Sargodha division, 18,400 bags of fertilizer were recovered, nine persons were arrested and 16 cases were registered while in the Rawalpindi division three persons were arrested and one case was registered.

Asking officers to continue the crackdown against hoarders, the Chief Secretary said that the government would safeguard the interest of the farmers at all costs. He asked the officers to keep a close watch on the stocks, demand, and supply of fertilizers as well as their prices. He directed that the fertilizers recovered from the stockists should be sold in the market at the fixed price.

The Chief Secretary said that due to effective measures the prices of food items have stabilized, adding that the administrative officers should continue work with the same diligence and spirit. The Chief Secretary also sought a report on the higher price of gram pulses in Rawalpindi and Gujarat as compared to other cities.

The divisional commissioners briefed the Chief Secretary on the fertilizer stocks and price control measures. The Secretary Food, commissioner, deputy commissioner Lahore, and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

