Nov 22, 2021
Sindh govt hands over buildings, infrastructure to SAU sub-campus

Recorder Report 22 Nov 2021

HYDERABAD: Sindh government has handed over various buildings, faculties and agricultural land to the authorities of Sindh Agricultural University through Education Department, for further expansion of its sub-campus at Umerkot.

A memorandum was signed in this regard during a brief ceremony, in order to establish more teaching departments in the sub-campus of Sindh Agricultural University in Umerkot and to provide academic environment to the students belongs to Thar and its related areas.

The MoU was signed between SAU sub-campus director Dr Jan Mohammad Marri and Bilawal Ahmed Kumbhar, DEO Education. Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Jan Muhammad Marri said on the directives of Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri, SAU has pledged to provide modern teaching and research facilities to the students of Thar and adjoining areas, we are further expanding the campus infrastructure and Sindh government is fully cooperating.

He said that new Degree courses are being introduced in the sub-campus for the students and more dynamic and modern facilities are being provided in the laboratories, research fields and classes.

He said that the sub-campus would also include BSIT Information Technology and Diploma in Livestock Assistant, Food Security and Nutrition and Forestry and Range Management courses, this will help in solving various problems faced by the livestock farmers in Thar, while the youth of the those areas will be able to help local farmers through courses related to agriculture, information technology, livestock and dealing with various diseases.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Hassan Shah, Prof. Dr. Bachal Bhutto, Dr Mukhtiar Memon, teachers of sub-campus, heads of teaching and administrative departments were also present.

