Mondelez Pakistan bags award

KARACHI: At the prestigious occasion of the 18th Annual Excellence Awards by CFA Society Pakistan, Mondelez Pakistan received The Gender Diversity at Workplace Award 2021. The award recognises leading organisations for the efforts made in different domains of their business operations and management styles in relation to enhancing their gender diversity representations within the organisation.

As a global company, our diversity is a strength that drives innovation and growth. At Mondelez, we put huge commitment on supporting gender diversity at the workplace and support women in leadership. Our female representation at Mondelez Pakistan equates to 50 percent females in our leadership team.

Narmeen Khan, Managing Director, Mondelez Pakistan said: “Our ambition is to build a more diverse, inclusive and equitable world –socially and economically. We believe that we are stronger through our diverse, inclusive and connected community; and we chose to act by doing what’s right, treat everyone with integrity and fairness, and create a culture that fosters a true sense of belonging.”

“We are happy with this award as it’s not only proving our commitment towards diversity, equity and inclusion, but adds on our responsibility and passion to contribute more,” added Narmeen.