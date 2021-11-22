Prices of essential kitchen items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential kitchen items, including live chicken/meat, black tea, cooking oil/ghee, flour, fresh milk, pulses, vegetables, fruits and others have remained on high-side in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Live chicken/meat is being sold at Rs256 per kilogramme against the price of Rs251 per kilogramme in the last week while a dozen of farm eggs are available at Rs200 while hen eggs being sold at Rs280-300 per dozen in the retail market, the survey noticed. Cow meat is being sold at Rs550-600 per kilogramme, while mutton is being sold at Rs1300-1400 per kilogramme, it added.

The survey revealed that the price of black tea has increased to Rs900-960 per kilogramme from Rs800-850 per kilogramme while prices of dry-fruits have also increased this year as compared to last year with increasing chilly weather.

Prices of cooking oil/ghee also remained on high-side in the local market as they were available within range of Rs300-320 and Rs360-370 per kilogramme/litre, the survey noted.

However, it was witnessed that the price of sugar had come down to Rs106 and Rs110 per kilogramme in the retail market which was selling at Rs150-160 per kilogramme a few days back.

Despite the decrease in sugar rates, the survey noted that all confectionery items are still selling at high rates, citing reason for rising prices of maida (fine flour) as 50-kg sacs are being sold at Rs6,000 in the wholesale market, the survey noted.

Fresh milk is being sold at Rs150-160 per litre while yogurt was available at Rs120-140 per kilogramme, the survey noted.

Flour price has touched a new peak in the local market as 80-kg sac was available at Rs7000 while 85 kg bag at Rs7400-7500, forcing the bread makers (tandoor) to sell Roti at Rs-15 and Rs20-30, according to the survey.

Similarly, a 20-kg flour is being sold at Rs1250-1300 and Rs1400 in the local market.

According to a survey, the prices of food grains/pulses have surged up in the local market.

Good quality rice (sela) is being sold at Rs160 per kilogramme against the price of Rs150 per kilogramme while toota rice (sela) was available at Rs100 per kilogramme against the price of Rs80 per kilogramme.

Dal channa was being sold at Rs300 per kilogramme, dal mash at Rs260-270 per kilogramme, white channe (big size) at Rs200 per kilogramme, Khara red bean at Rs200 per kilogramme, dal masoor Rs200 per kilogramme, Dal chilka green at Rs200 per kilogramme, moong at Rs170 per kilogramme.

Likewise, it added, white lobiya at Rs200 per kilogramme, big-size white-channa small size at Rs160 per kilogramme, dhoti dal at Rs270 per kilogramme, dal masoor at Rs200 per kilogramme while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs250 per kilogramme.

According to the survey, prices of veggies have soared up in the local market. Five kilogram tomatoes are being sold at Rs750-800 while in retail it was available at 160-180 per kilo, while onion is being sold at Rs70 per kilogramme in the local market.

Ginger is being sold at Rs400-450, while garlic was available within range of Rs250-300 per kilogramme, the survey noted. Red-coloured potatoes were being sold at Rs90 per kilogramme which was selling at Rs60 per kilogramme last week, while white-coloured potatoes were available at Rs50-60 per kilogramme, it added.

According to the survey, peas are being sold at Rs250-300 per kilogramme, capsicum at Rs250 per kilogramme, arvi is being sold at Rs120 per kilogramme, karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150 per kilogramme, lady finger at Rs120 per kilogramme, tinda at Rs80 per kilogramme, kado at Rs70 per kilogramme, turnip at Rs70 per kilogramme, Spinach at Rs30 per bundle, cucumber at Rs60 per kilogramme, lemon at Rs120 per kilogramme, green chillies at Rs150 per kilogramme, cauliflower at Rs90-100 per kilogramme, while cabbage at Rs80 per kilogramme, bringle at Rs60 per kilogramme.

Fruits are so expensive that they are completely out of the purchasing power of a common man. Golden coloured apples are being sold at Rs150 per kilogramme, the survey said.

Similarly, it added that bananas are available at Rs60-80, guava was being sold at Rs100-120 per kilogramme, pomegranate at Rs200-250 per kilogramme, persimmons (amlok) at Rs100-120 per kilogramme, grapes at Rs150-200 and Rs250 per kilogramme.

