ACPKHI organizes ‘Sham-e-Faiz’

KARACHI: The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi (ACPKHI) on Sunday organized “Sham-e-Faiz” to pay homage to Pakistan’s famous poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Various musicians, music directors, and singers including fans of Faiz Ahmed Faiz attended the event.

On the occasion, singer Ghania Shah received appreciation from the audience by singing various poetries of Faiz Ahmed Faiz along with the musical group, In the voice of Ghania Shah, Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s famous ghazal “Bol Kay Lab Azaad Hain Teray” looted the concert, the singer was highly appreciated by the audience, singer Ghania Shah also narrated Allama Iqbal’s poetry in Sham-E-Faiz Event.