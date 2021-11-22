ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP to launch crackdown against factories causing pollution

Recorder Report 22 Nov 2021

PESHAWAR: The provincial government is going to launch a crackdown on pollution spreading factories to cleanse the provincial metropolis of environmental hazards. This was told during a meeting regarding abolition of pollution and crackdown on pollution creating crushing plants, creation of awareness among the people and other steps held here on Friday. Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud presided over the meeting.

Besides, the district administrations of Peshawar and Khyber, the higher authorities of environment and industries and other concerned authorities also attended the meeting. A group of industrialists from Peshawar and Mohmand districts headed by prominent industrialist, Ghulam Sarwar Mohmand especially attended the meeting.

The commissioner said that a mass awareness campaign is being launched against pollution creating factories and for other measures while a formal seminar will also be held in this regard wherein recommendations would be sought from civil society and general public.

During the meeting a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gul Bano was also constituted for creating awareness among the people before taking action against environment polluting factories and to attract the owners of factories and industrial units for installation of filtration plants and redressal of the reservations of industrialists.

Other members of the committee will include renowned industrialists, civil society, and higher authorities of environment and industries departments and officers of the district administration.

On this occasion, Ghulam Sarwar Mohmand assured the Commissioner Peshawar Division full cooperation in the endures of administration for abolition of pollution. However, he also stressed for efforts to address the reservations of some industrialists and maintenance of their businesses, so to abolish pollution, without hurting the businesses of industrialists. The meeting agreed on joining hands on steps for overcoming environmental pollution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

KP provincial government KP to launch crackdown factories causing pollution

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

KP to launch crackdown against factories causing pollution

PM concerned at encroachment of state land

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Deal with IMF not far away: ex-SBP chief

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Personal data protection law on the cards

‘Thorough surgery’ of economy required: economists

Asma Jahangir Conference: Fawad criticises speech of ‘fugitive’ Nawaz

Tractors’ parts from Turkey and China: Minimum customs’ values on import revised

El Salvador plans first ‘Bitcoin City’, backed by bitcoin bonds

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

Read more stories