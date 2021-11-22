Kremlin slams US ‘hysteria’ over Ukraine conflict

MOSCOW: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday slammed the United States for driving “hysteria” over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, after Western countries accused Moscow of a troop build-up near the ex-Soviet country. His comments come as Western countries this week raised alarm over Russian military activity near Ukraine and Washington said it has “real concerns” over what it called “unusual” activity.

“This hysteria is being whipped up artificially,” Peskov said on state television. “Those who have brought their armed forces from overseas are accusing us of unusual military activity on our own territory. That is, the United States.”

Ukraine’s army has been locked in a simmering conflict with pro-Russian separatists in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014, after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine. Kiev and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms across the border to support the separatists — claims Moscow denies.

Peskov’s comments come after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday declined to say whether US intelligence believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was aiming to seize land from Ukraine. “We don’t know what President Putin’s intentions are. But we do know what’s happened in the past,” Blinken said.