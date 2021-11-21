ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Solskjaer faces sack from Man Utd while Chelsea, Liverpool cruise

AFP 21 Nov 2021

LIVERPOOL: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be sacked as Manchester United manager after a 4-1 thrashing at Watford on Saturday, while Chelsea cruised to victory at Leicester to stretch their Premier League lead to four points.

Liverpool moved up to second by ending Arsenal's 10-match unbeaten run with ease, winning 4-0 at Anfield, while former Reds captain Steven Gerrard got off to a winning start as Aston Villa boss thanks to two late goals to beat Brighton 2-0.

Solskjaer has clung onto his job despite a run of just one win in seven Premier League games to slip to seventh, 12 points adrift of the leaders.

United's hierarchy has remained loyal to Solskjaer despite intense pressure in recent weeks to make a change.

But their resolve looks to have been ended by another miserable performance, with multiple reports that an emergency board meeting on Saturday evening had agreed to bring Solskjaer's three-year reign to an end.

Watford could even afford to miss an early penalty twice as David de Gea saved from Ismaila Sarr for a second time after Kiko Femenia's follow-up goal from the first spot-kick was ruled out for encroaching.

Joshua King and Sarr struck before half-time to give the Hornets a deserved 2-0 lead.

Solskjaer responded by introducing Donny Van de Beek at half-time and his refusal to give the Dutchman more opportunities will be questioned after he made an instant impact to turn home Cristiano Ronaldo's header across goal.

However, just as the visitors were building momentum, captain Harry Maguire's miserable season suffered another setback when he was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis rubbed more salt into United's wounds in stoppage time.

"Sometimes you've got to say 'Sorry'," said Solskjaer, who held his hands up in apology to the travelling fans at full-time. "I feel for the fans and I feel the same as them."

Chelsea, Liverpool show their class

The gulf between United and the title contenders was exposed by brilliant performances from Chelsea and Liverpool.

Chelsea toyed with Leicester as Antonio Rudiger's header opened the scoring at the King Power before N'Golo Kante came back to haunt his old side with a brilliant run and strike from the edge of the box.

Substitute Christian Pulisic put the seal on a brilliant all-round performance and 3-0 win for the European champions, who also had two goals ruled out for offside.

"It's a good away game, an excellent result," said Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

"We knew we needed to be strong from first to last minute. This is what we did."

Arsenal travelled to Anfield full of confidence having not tasted defeat since August.

But the Gunners were blown away after Sadio Mane's header opened the floodgates six minutes before half-time.

Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino all struck in the second half as Liverpool bounced back from their first defeat in 26 games before the international break at West Ham.

Gerrard got off to a dream start at Villa Park as his new side moved four points clear of the relegation zone.

England internationals Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings produced stunning finishes in the final six minutes to edge a nervy contest against Brighton.

Newcastle slipped to the bottom of the table in the absence of their new boss Eddie Howe, who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, as the Magpies were held 3-3 at home by Brentford.

Norwich also got a bounce from a new manager as they moved off the foot of the table in Dean Smith's first match in charge thanks to a 2-1 win over Southampton.

Che Adams put the Saints in front, but Teemu Pukki and Grant Hanley lifted the Canaries to within three points of safety.

Burnley remain in the bottom three after another six-goal thriller at Turf Moor ended 3-3 with Crystal Palace.

West Ham missed the chance to move into second as Raul Jimenez scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for Wolves at Molineux.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Solskjaer faces sack from Man Utd while Chelsea, Liverpool cruise

PM says Chinese businesses to take priority

Jul-Oct ICT exports surge 39.26pc to $830m YoY

FBR urged to allow conventional modes of payments for one year

Saif Jonejo made EPZA chairman

Domestic sector: Gas supply plan finalised

PM to launch ‘Ehsaas Ration Programme’ soon: Gill

Lt-Gen Anjum assumes charge as DG ISI

Pakistan Citizen’s Portal: There must be no forgery, interpolation, PM tells officials

Date of birth of govt employee: SC gives verdict in response to Balochistan govt plea

FAFEN rejects ‘baseless’ allegations by expelled member

Read more stories