Lt-Gen Anjum assumes charge as DG ISI

Recorder Report 21 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The new Director-General, Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum assumed his charge Saturday after he was formally notified by the PM Office on October 26.

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum’s appointment as the new ISI chief, according to the October 26, 2021 notification of the PM Office, was made from “the panel of officers.”

“The prime minister has seen and approved the appointment of PA-27007 Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, HI (M) as director general Inter-Services Intelligence, with effect from November 20, 2021, from the panel of officers,” the notification said.

Outgoing DG ISI pays farewell call on PM

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum replaces Lt Gen Faiz Hameed who has been appointed as the Corps Commander, Peshawar.

Earlier on October 6, 2021, the army had announced that Lt Gen Faiz Hameed had been made the Peshawar Corps Commander, while Lt Gen Anjum as the ISI Chief.

