Nov 21, 2021
Pakistan

Federal capital: crime rate rises

Fazal Sher 21 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Gangs of thieves snatched cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables from citizens, worth Rs 46.55 million in 29 separate incidents of robbery, dacoity, and snatchings at gunpoint, during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, gangs of auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week as motor vehicle thieves stole or snatched 22 vehicles including 11 motor bikes.

Over 10 kidnapping cases were also reported to the city’s various police stations during the same period.

In the same period, robbers struck at 23 locations and stole cash and valuables worth Rs 19.9 million, and armed persons snatched cash, mobile phones, and gold ornaments from five people at gunpoint worth Rs26.65 million during the period under review.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

robbery snatchings crime rate dacoity

