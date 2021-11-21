Prices of essential kitchen items further rise

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items overall have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past as compared with the previous week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

The survey observed chicken price went slightly up from Rs9,450 per 40kg in wholesale market to Rs9,800 per 40kg,while in retail, chicken is being sold at Rs270 per kg against Rs260 per kg and chicken meat price is stable at Rs390 per kg against Rs360 per kg.

Eggs prices witnessed an increase, which jumped from Rs5,350 per carton to Rs5,400 per carton, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs190 per dozen against Rs182 per dozen.

Firewood prices went up from Rs700 per 40kg to Rs800 per 40kg, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price in retail went up from Rs260 per kg to Rs270 per kg, while 15kg LPG cylinder is being sold at Rs3,400 per cylinder against Rs3,300 per cylinder.

The commodity in hilly areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan is being sold in the range of Rs280 per kg to Rs300 per kg.

Best quality ghee/cooking oil prices went up from Rs390 per litre pack to Rs400 per pack, while B-grade cooking oil prices remained stable at Rs4,500 per carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs280 per pack of 900 grams against Rs275 per pack.

Ghee and cooking oil prices, since December 2020 are on the rise as during this period the best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs150 per kg from Rs250 per kg to Rs400 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs120 per pack of 900grams from Rs160 to Rs280 per pack.

During the week under review, good quality wheat flour price of 15kg bag witnessed an increase from Rs1,080 per bag to Rs1,100,which in retail is being sold at Rs1,220 per bag against Rs1,200 per bag. While the government-sponsored wheat flour bag of 20kg price remained stable at Rs1,140 per bag.

Sugar price, which two weeks ago has reached all time high mark of Rs7,600 per 50kg bag witnessed a reduction from Rs6,400 per 50kg bag to Rs5,200 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs110-120 per kg against Rs135 per kg. According to sugar traders, the big sugar dealers within past one month have managed to pocket Rs20 billion by profiteering as from October 16, 2021 they started jacking up the prices from Rs5,200 per 50kg bag to Rs7,600 per 50kg mark on November 5, 2021. Traders said that the price has come down owing to the government intervention and start of crushing season.

Mutton price during the week under review witnessed increase as it went up from Rs1,350 per kg to Rs1,400 per kg, while beef prices remained stable at Rs800 per kg, beef with bones at Rs650.

Pulses prices remained stable as fine quality maash is being sold at Rs280 per kg, best quality lentil at Rs190 per kg. Best quality bean lentil at Rs280 per kg, masoor at Rs190-200 per kg, best quality whole gram at Rs180 per kg, and moong at Rs140 per kg. Powder red chilli prices went down from Rs400 per kg to Rs360 per kg and powder turmeric price reduced from Rs400 per kg to Rs375 per kg. Fresh milk as well as packed milk prices remained stable during the week. Prices of various quality of rice have also remained stable.

