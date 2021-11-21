FCEPL awards educational aid to farmers’ kids

KARACHI: Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Ltd initiated scholarship program aimed specifically for the children of their farmers, awarding 2 students from Sahiwal with monetary assistance in November.

Recipients of the scholarship included Muhammad Nabeel, son of Amjad Ali and Iqra Sharafat, daughter of Sharafat Ali. Earlier this month, the two award winners were welcomed by Sohail Sarwar, Head of Agribusiness, who recognized that FCEPL is proud to sponsor the entirety of their higher education.

The enrichment of the community is a core objective within the 150-year-old dairy cooperative’s vision and the scholarship program for the farmer’s children is the newest iteration of that commitment.

Dairy farmers are the backbone of FCEPL’s supply chain, the foundation for providing quality milk products to its valuable customers ergo, the enhancement and uplift of the farmers’ families is a vital part of the company’s ethos.

FCEPL believes that the farmer community is integral to the Pakistani dairy economy and their empowerment and upkeep is the responsibility of all stakeholders. Financially facilitating the farmer’s children will enable them to receive quality education and ultimately improve their quality of life for generations to come while simultaneously boosting employee morale.

