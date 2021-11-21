ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,655
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,559
31924hr
0.81% positivity
Sindh
473,918
Punjab
442,353
Balochistan
33,432
Islamabad
107,447
KPK
179,473
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SCCI rejects policy rate hike

Amjad Ali Shah 21 Nov 2021

PESHAWAR: President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad has expressed serious reservations over monetary policy announced by State Bank of Pakistan and rejected the hike in interest rate by 150 basis points to 8.75 percent.

He feared the abrupt high increase in interest rate would not only bring negative impacts on industrial production and businesses but a new wave of inflation would also hit every segment of the society.

Hasnain Khurshid was chairing a meeting of industrialists and traders here at the chamber house on Saturday.

SCCI chief informed that the State Bank of Pakistan has announced monetary policy for the next two months and raised the interest rate by 1.50 percent, after which the interest rate has been fixed at 8.75 percent for the next 2 months.

Earlier, he added that the SBP had fixed the interest rate at 7.25 percent.

Khurshid said the hike in interest rate by 8.75 percent is completely unfavourable for businesses and the economy, which are still not fully recovered from the post-coronavirus pandemic scenario.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

State Bank of Pakistan SCCI Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad Hasnain Khurshid

