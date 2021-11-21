ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Nov 21, 2021
Heavy smog in Lahore: Area near Punjab Assembly records very poor AQI

Recorder Report 21 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The provincial capital remained in the grip of heavy smog on Saturday as the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab recorded an AQI (Air Quality Index) of 428 on its mobile van placed near the Punjab Assembly.

As per the data shared by the EPA, at Township the EPA recorded an AQI of 419; these figures showed that the air quality is “very poor” in the provincial capital.

However, the people of Lahore may find some respite from the polluted air, as the Pakistan Meteorological department forecasted rain and thunderstorm in upper and central parts of the country from next Friday to Sunday.

It said that a westerly wave is likely to enter upper and central parts of the country on Friday. Under the influence of this weather system, among other places, Lahore is expected to receive heavy rains with hailstones from Friday evening to Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Lahore district administration intensified its anti-smog operations in the provincial capital.

For polluting the air, the assistant commissioner Shalimar sealed three industrial units while the assistant commissioner Model Town sealed two industrial units.

