‘Opportunities to Excel: Now and the Future’ Four-day conference will be inaugurated tomorrow

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Islamabad was hosting the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Conference of the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) in collaboration with Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) Peshawar, which will be formally inaugurated from Monday (tomorrow).

The four-day conference on “Opportunities to Excel: Now and the Future” will be continued till November 25 (Thursday) at IMSciences Hayatabad Peshawar, the organisers said. They elaborated that the conference will comprise three distinguished lectures, four-panel discussions, and nine technical sessions. More than thirty research papers will be presented by eminent international and national economists and other social scientists in the technical sessions.

The organisers said PIDE firmly believes that there should be opportunities for everyone irrespective of the social fabric. This will be the second time that the AGM is being held outside Islamabad.

They said the institute to make the conference more inclusive has also invited and is facilitating students to participate from different regions of the country.

According to the organisers, Professor Doni Rodrick and Professor Cass Sunstein from Harvard University, Cambridge USA, will speak on “Technology, Globalisation and a Need for a New Model of Development” and “New Frontiers in Behavioural Science: Scarcity, Nudge, Sludge, and Social Norms”, respectively.

Besides these, renowned speakers from diverse backgrounds will also be joining. These included Arshad Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Hans Timmer; Regional Chief Economist, World Bank, Tochen Hippler, Country Director, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung and Dr Hafiz Pasha, former federal minister, and many others.

Other prominent and well-known personalities of the country from all walks of life including Taimoor Saleem Khan Jhagra (Finance Minister KPK), Yahya Akhunzada (Secretary Education KPK), Zahoor Ul Haq (VC Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan), Naseem Zehra (Journalist), Fasi Zaka (Columnist), Pervez Hoodbhoy (Educationist), Muhammad Aurangzeb President HBL, Khalid Mahmood (Deputy Commissioner Peshawar), Hijab Fatimah (Designer/Artist/Director), Haya Fatima (Filmmaker), Sarmad Khoosat (Artist/Director), Wajahat Malik (Documentary Filmmaker) will also participate in the event.

