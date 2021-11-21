ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,655
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,559
31924hr
0.81% positivity
Sindh
473,918
Punjab
442,353
Balochistan
33,432
Islamabad
107,447
KPK
179,473
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2021
Pakistan

‘Opportunities to Excel: Now and the Future’ Four-day conference will be inaugurated tomorrow

Recorder Report 21 Nov 2021

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), Islamabad was hosting the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Conference of the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) in collaboration with Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) Peshawar, which will be formally inaugurated from Monday (tomorrow).

The four-day conference on “Opportunities to Excel: Now and the Future” will be continued till November 25 (Thursday) at IMSciences Hayatabad Peshawar, the organisers said. They elaborated that the conference will comprise three distinguished lectures, four-panel discussions, and nine technical sessions. More than thirty research papers will be presented by eminent international and national economists and other social scientists in the technical sessions.

The organisers said PIDE firmly believes that there should be opportunities for everyone irrespective of the social fabric. This will be the second time that the AGM is being held outside Islamabad.

They said the institute to make the conference more inclusive has also invited and is facilitating students to participate from different regions of the country.

According to the organisers, Professor Doni Rodrick and Professor Cass Sunstein from Harvard University, Cambridge USA, will speak on “Technology, Globalisation and a Need for a New Model of Development” and “New Frontiers in Behavioural Science: Scarcity, Nudge, Sludge, and Social Norms”, respectively.

Besides these, renowned speakers from diverse backgrounds will also be joining. These included Arshad Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Hans Timmer; Regional Chief Economist, World Bank, Tochen Hippler, Country Director, Friedrich Ebert Stiftung and Dr Hafiz Pasha, former federal minister, and many others.

Other prominent and well-known personalities of the country from all walks of life including Taimoor Saleem Khan Jhagra (Finance Minister KPK), Yahya Akhunzada (Secretary Education KPK), Zahoor Ul Haq (VC Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan), Naseem Zehra (Journalist), Fasi Zaka (Columnist), Pervez Hoodbhoy (Educationist), Muhammad Aurangzeb President HBL, Khalid Mahmood (Deputy Commissioner Peshawar), Hijab Fatimah (Designer/Artist/Director), Haya Fatima (Filmmaker), Sarmad Khoosat (Artist/Director), Wajahat Malik (Documentary Filmmaker) will also participate in the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PIDE PSDE Opportunities to Excel Pakistan Institute of Development Economics Pakistan Society of Development Economists Management Sciences

