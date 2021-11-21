ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,655
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,559
31924hr
0.81% positivity
Sindh
473,918
Punjab
442,353
Balochistan
33,432
Islamabad
107,447
KPK
179,473
Malaysia PM’s coalition wins crucial state vote ahead of national polls

Reuters 21 Nov 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: The coalition of Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Saturday scored a crucial win in a state election seen as a test for the country’s fractured political parties as they gear up for national polls that could be called by next year.

The election in Malacca, on the country’s southwestern coast, is the first held since Ismail Sabri took office in August, returning his party, the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), to power after it was voted out three years earlier amid widespread corruption allegations.

The 12-day campaign saw UMNO contesting as part of its traditional Barisan Nasional coalition against another consisting of its chief allies: Islamist party PAS and Bersatu, led by Ismail Sabri’s predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin, whose administration had collapsed due to infighting.

The parties work together in the federal government but - in a harbinger for future elections - failed to agree on an alliance in Malacca, resulting in multi-cornered contests in all 28 state constituencies.

On Saturday, Barisan Nasional secured 21 constituencies to just two by PAS and Bersatu’s alliance, an emphatic win likely to strengthen its and UMNO’s position ahead of the next general election.

Opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan won five seats.

The outcome could also widen rifts between UMNO, PAS and Bersatu. All three are ethnic-based parties that compete for the votes of the country’s Malay Muslim majority.

Malays make up more than two-thirds of the population, followed by ethnic Chinese, Indians and other minority groups.

National polls are not due until 2023 but analysts have said they could be called as early as the middle of next year, when a cooperation pact signed between the government and the opposition expires.

The pact, aimed at maintaining political stability while the country recovers from the COVID-19 crisis, includes a promise by Ismail Sabri not to dissolve parliament before the end of July 2022.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob Malaysia PM’s national polls

