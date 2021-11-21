ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,655
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,559
31924hr
0.81% positivity
Sindh
473,918
Punjab
442,353
Balochistan
33,432
Islamabad
107,447
KPK
179,473
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

No plans to sell Le Figaro newspaper: Dassault

Reuters 21 Nov 2021

PARIS: The Dassault group on Saturday denied having any plans to sell Le Figaro newspaper after French media website Mediapart reported that French tycoon Vincent Bollore has started negotiations to gain control of the publication.

“It is total brainwashing. It has never been in the group’s plans to part with Le Figaro,” Rudi Roussilon, a representative for the Dassault group told Reuters when asked about the Mediapart report.

A Bollore spokesman declined to comment.

The Dassault group notably controls Dassault Aviation , maker of the Rafale war planes, as well as Le Figaro.

Bollore controls media group Vivendi, the top shareholder in Lagardere, which in turns owns assets such as Paris Match magazine, Europe 1 radio and the Journal du Dimanche newspaper. In September Vivendi, which already owns 27% of Lagardere, said it had agreed to buy Amber Capital’s 17.9% holding in the company, paving the way for a full takeover.

Vincent Bollore Dassault Rudi Roussilon Le Figaro newspaper

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

No plans to sell Le Figaro newspaper: Dassault

PM says Chinese businesses to take priority

Jul-Oct ICT exports surge 39.26pc to $830m YoY

FBR urged to allow conventional modes of payments for one year

Saif Jonejo made EPZA chairman

Domestic sector: Gas supply plan finalised

PM to launch ‘Ehsaas Ration Programme’ soon: Gill

Lt-Gen Anjum assumes charge as DG ISI

Pakistan Citizen’s Portal: There must be no forgery, interpolation, PM tells officials

Date of birth of govt employee: SC gives verdict in response to Balochistan govt plea

FAFEN rejects ‘baseless’ allegations by expelled member

Read more stories