ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,655
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,559
31924hr
0.81% positivity
Sindh
473,918
Punjab
442,353
Balochistan
33,432
Islamabad
107,447
KPK
179,473
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rebel group executes rapist in Myanmar’s northwest

AFP 21 Nov 2021

YANGON: A rebel group in Myanmar’s northwest said on Saturday they have executed a convicted rapist who allegedly reoffended after being released from jail under a recent junta prison amnesty.

Ethnic armed groups run a parallel legal system in some of the country’s border territories and exercise capital punishment in some cases.

The country has been in turmoil since a February coup paralysed the economy and sparked nationwide protests, with over 1,200 people killed and 7,400 currently in prison following the junta’s crackdown on dissent.

Due to the swelling number of pro-democracy dissidents behind bars, the generals have offered occasional prison amnesties to inmates convicted of various crimes, including violent offenders.

On Saturday, Chin National Defense Force spokesman Cung Ngai confirmed his organisation, which operates in the country’s northwest, executed a convicted rapist who had been released in an October amnesty. “He robbed property from others and raped women and even raped underage children. Therefore, we had to give him the death sentence as punishment,” he told AFP about the Friday execution. The man was taken into custody 12 days before his death, after multiple complaints from villagers.

In April, an ethnic armed group in Shan state executed a man for raping and killing a five-year-old girl shortly after he was released in a prison amnesty.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said 26 people including two minors have been sentenced to death by the junta in Myanmar since the generals took power and ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government.

Almost 40 others have also been sentenced to death in absentia, the monitoring group said.

economy Myanmar’s Rebel group rapist

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Rebel group executes rapist in Myanmar’s northwest

PM says Chinese businesses to take priority

Jul-Oct ICT exports surge 39.26pc to $830m YoY

FBR urged to allow conventional modes of payments for one year

Saif Jonejo made EPZA chairman

Domestic sector: Gas supply plan finalised

PM to launch ‘Ehsaas Ration Programme’ soon: Gill

Lt-Gen Anjum assumes charge as DG ISI

Pakistan Citizen’s Portal: There must be no forgery, interpolation, PM tells officials

Date of birth of govt employee: SC gives verdict in response to Balochistan govt plea

FAFEN rejects ‘baseless’ allegations by expelled member

Read more stories