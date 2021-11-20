ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Nov 20, 2021
Pakistan

Lahore court extends Shehbaz's bail in money-laundering case

  • Court orders FIA to present challan against Shehbaz and others involved at next hearing
20 Nov 2021

A court in Lahore extended on Saturday the pre-arrest bails of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz till December 11 in a money-laundering case.

During the hearing, Shehbaz told the court that he had nothing to do with Ramzan Sugar Mills as it was owned by his father. "My children’s sugar mills suffered billions of losses because of me,” he said.

The court has ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to present the challan against Shehbaz and others nominated in the money laundering case at the next hearing.

List of sugar mills penalised by CCP unveiled

The judge said that FIA will not be given additional time for submitting the challan against the suspects.

Later, the judge adjourned the hearing till December 11.

Money laundering probe against Sharif family: Two bank officers arrested

Earlier, the court had extended the interim bail till October 9.

In November 2020, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked them in the case under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Pakistan NAB Shehbaz Sharif FIA Hamza Shehbaz Anti Money Laundering Act

