Lahore court extends Shehbaz's bail in money-laundering case

A court in Lahore extended on Saturday the pre-arrest bails of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz till December 11 in a money-laundering case.

During the hearing, Shehbaz told the court that he had nothing to do with Ramzan Sugar Mills as it was owned by his father. "My children’s sugar mills suffered billions of losses because of me,” he said.

The court has ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to present the challan against Shehbaz and others nominated in the money laundering case at the next hearing.

The judge said that FIA will not be given additional time for submitting the challan against the suspects.

Later, the judge adjourned the hearing till December 11.

Earlier, the court had extended the interim bail till October 9.

In November 2020, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked them in the case under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Anti-Money Laundering Act.