ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,655
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,559
31924hr
0.81% positivity
Sindh
473,918
Punjab
442,353
Balochistan
33,432
Islamabad
107,447
KPK
179,473
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel

Reuters 20 Nov 2021

The Iranian navy has seized a foreign ship in Gulf waters smuggling diesel, Iranian news media reported on Saturday.

"A foreign ship, carrying smuggled diesel was seized," said Col. Hajian, commander of the Naval Type 412 Zulfaqar in the southern city of Parsian.

"After inspection, more than 150,000 litres of smuggled diesel were discovered," he added.

Iran says it blocks US attempt to confiscate oil in Sea of Oman

Hajian, who was identified by his last name only, said the ship's 11 crew members were detained for interrogation. He did not provide the ship's nationality or details on when it was seized.

Iranian navy Gulf smuggling diesel oil in Sea

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Iranian navy seizes foreign ship in Gulf smuggling diesel

Low-income group: 100,000 housing units being constructed: PM

SPI up 1.07pc WoW

SBP hikes rate by 150bps to 8.75pc on inflation, BoP

Customs stations of KP, Balochistan: FTO directs FBR to stop examining cleared fruit vehicles

IGCEP 2021-30: New plan based on serve power demand, not computed demand

Compulsory certification mark scheme of PSQCA: Govt includes electric fan standards

Jul 2018-Jun 2021: Total public debt up by Rs14.9trn, Tarin tells NA

Withdrawal of Rs330bn GST exemptions: Three critical issues yet to be decided

PTA restores TikTok

Senate passes 4 bills

Read more stories