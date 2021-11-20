ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Compulsory certification mark scheme of PSQCA: Govt includes electric fan standards

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 20 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has included electric fan standards in the compulsory certification mark scheme of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

PSQCA is a statutory body working under the administrative control of Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST). PSQCA, as per its Act, is the National Standards Body responsible for monitoring quality of products falling under Compulsory Certification Mark Scheme.

The sources said, after detailed deliberations with public and private stakeholders, PSQCA had developed Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) of electric fans by including star rating service values for energy efficient star rated fans. The service values of star rating I, II, III, IV and V would give choice to the consumers to purchase energy efficient fan. The MEPS would pave the way to produce energy efficient fans, which would reduce energy consumption as well as electricity bill of consumers.

According to sources, more than 50 percent of electricity consumption in Pakistan could be attributed to appliances used for space cooling especially in the summer season when the maximum demand reached as high as 28,179 MW. As per Pakistan Electric Fan Manufacturers Association (PEFMA), 8 million fans are manufactured every year and more than 50 percent of them are ceiling fans. The existing fan stock in Pakistan is estimated to be between 80-100 million fans. Conventional inefficient ceiling fans consume up to 120 Watts per minute or even more. With the energy efficient ceiling fans, the peak load of 80 to 100 million fans could be reduced to 3000 MW.

PSQCA: Govt decides to outsource monitoring of seven products

On the recommendation of National Standards Committee (NSC), PSQCA had proposed following standards relating to electric fans for inclusion in the Compulsory Certification Mark Scheme of PSQCA: (i) comfort fans and regulators for household and similar purposes-methods for measuring performance(PS 1), and (ii) household and similar electrical appliances - safety - part 2-80: particular requirements for fans ( PS IEC 60335-2-80).

The Federal Cabinet was informed recently that laboratory testing facilities were available with PSQCA and PCSIR. Accredited testing facilities relating to fans were also available at private laboratories. Different public and private stakeholders were also approached for their views / comments. However, no response had been received from any stakeholders.

The PSQCA had proposed inclusion of said standards in Compulsory Certification Mark Scheme of PSQCA. As per Section 14 of PSQCA Act 1996, the Federal Government, in consultation with the Authority and by notification in the official Gazette, prohibited the manufacturing, storage and sale of any article specified therein which did not conform to the Pakistan Standard. The products which conformed to the Pakistan Standard were marked with distinctive mark / logo of PSQCA. Draft SRO was duly vetted by the Ministry of Law and Justice.

During discussion, Minister for Science & Technology informed the cabinet that testing facilities for fans were also being established in Gujrat.

After discussion, the cabinet approved inclusion of electric fan standards in the compulsory certification mark scheme of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority.

