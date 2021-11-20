ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Punjab SCCFD approves supplementary grants for various projects

Recorder Report 20 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Standing Committee of the Cabinet on Finance and Development (SCCFD) on Friday approved supplementary grants for various ongoing and new developmental projects proposed in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for 2021-22.

Presided over by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the SCCFD in its 68th meeting approved a supplementary grant of Rs 71 million for the procurement of new prison vans. Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal, Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Department Abdullah Khan Sumbal, secretary finance and secretary primary and secondary health also attended the meeting.

As per the decisions, the meeting approved Rs 30.80 million grant-in-aid for Sports associations along with the revision of PC-1 for remodeling of Ammar Chowk, Airport Road, Rawalpindi.

The inclusion of a drainage scheme valuing Rs 30 million of a suburban village of Sargodha in ADP 2021-22 was also approved. In addition, the meeting accorded approval to include a dual carriageway scheme from Syedwala Chowk Bosan Road to Head Muhammad Wala in Multan in ADP 2021-22 and approved Rs 1,184 million for it. Provision of bulldozers for repair and maintenance of roads in Barthi area of Koh-e-Suleman was also approved.

It also approved the release of funds for newly-constructed boys’ primary schools in Basti Dangu Union Council of Barthi and Basti Khayaniwhet Union Council Barthi in Tehsil Koh-e-Suleman. The participants also requested to approve a supplementary grant of Rs 120 million for the up-gradation of BHU Kuntraila to RHC in Gujar Khan Tehsil.

Usman Buzdar ADP developmental projects SCCFD

