PAC II of Punjab PA: Khan Bhatti elected Chairman unopposed

Recorder Report 20 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q MPA Muhammad Khan Bhatti on Friday has been elected unopposed as Chairman Public Accounts Committee II of the Punjab Assembly.

The name of Muhammad Khan Bhatti was proposed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Nawab Zada Waseem Khan Badozai in the meeting of PAC II.

The name of Muhammad Khan was endorsed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and other opposition parties.

The seat was vacant after the resignation of Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari after his appointment as minister of Social Welfare.

Earlier, on the second consecutive day concerned minister and secretary were absent from the House during the question hour. The session started two hours fifty minutes late under the chair of the Panel of Chair Mian Muhammad Shafi.

In the absence of minister industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and secretary industries, Punjab as they were abroad Panel of Chair deferred the question hour. Punjab law minister Raja Basharat also expressed his anger over the absence of minister industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and secretary industries Punjab.

He requested the chair to give the ruling regarding the presence of the concerned minister and secretary during the question hour.

The Panel of Chair gave the ruling that in future concerned minister and secretary should ensure his presence in the House. Speaking on the point of order PML (N) leader Rana Muhammad Iqbal said that it is common that ministers were absent from the House during the question hour.

Provincial Minister Chaudhry Zaheer Ud din said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled his promise of giving voting rights to expatriates. The government passed historic numbers of bills during the recent joint session.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

