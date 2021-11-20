Collective efforts needed to help underprivileged people: Qadri

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri has said that to take care of less privileged people of the society is everyone’s responsibility.

He was speaking at a function organized by Saya Welfare Foundation at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir presented the address of welcome while Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq and Chairperson Saya Foundation Komal Saleem also spoke on the occasion.

Former LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, Executive Committee Member Mardan Ali Zaidi, Mian Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan, Junaid Iqbal Janjua from Saya Foundation and people from different walks of life were also present in the function.

The Federal Minister said, “It is our collective responsibility to serve to the ailing humanity.”

He said that the business community is playing a fundamental role to generate business opportunities, employment for the human resources and revenue for the government. He said that in 2014-15 when situation was critical in different parts of the country, business community of Lahore warmly welcomed the brothers and supported them to the maximum.

He also praised role of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for promoting business activities in the country.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir in his address said that the social work is being carried out in almost every society of the world. The difference is that its scope is much wider and organized in the developing countries as compared to the developing ones.

“It is a matter of great pride for us that Pakistan is one of the Top Countries in the world in terms of welfare activities,” the LCCI President said adding that we have to keep this spirit alive. Mian Nauman Kabir informed the house that Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is well aware of its Corporate Social Responsibilities. He said that Lahore Businessmen Association for the Rehabilitation of Disables (LABARD) is working under the patronage of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry while it also supports to the Shalamar Hospital and other institutions.

The LCCI President appreciated Saya Welfare Organization for doing good deeds for the welfare of ailing humanity.

Earlier, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir presented a donation of 0.5 million to Saya Foundation.

