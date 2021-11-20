ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Contesting’ is gerund verb

Anjum Ibrahim 20 Nov 2021

“I heard The Khan has decided to hold a contest open to only his cabinet and for your information the cabinet in his mind includes all the advisors and all the special assistants and all the ministers of state and all…”

“I get it, so 50 plus will be competing. What would they be contesting?”

“You think I am stupid? There is a big difference in your choice of tense - contest is a noun, and so it’s only The Khan’s prerogative and contesting is the verb, a task set for the 50 plus minions!”

“By the way contest is also a verb and contesting is…”

“It’s not my language!”

“Neither is it The Khan’s but while he wears Pakistani he doesn’t speak Pakistani when he goes abroad so in that he is same o same o.”

“Hey change to be permanent has to be slow.”

“Right, anyway the contest is to determine who is the sycophantist of them all?”

“I am not sure that is a word, I mean sycophant and sycophancy are words but I never heard of sycophantist.”

“We are in Pakistan and that word my friend is our contribution to the English language. Anyway Pope Benedict XVI said Judas is neither a master of evil nor the figure of a demoniacal power of darkness but rather a sycophant who bows before the anonymous power of changing moods and current fashion…”

“And you really believe that quote strengthens your argument in our country?”

“OK so who do you reckon will win the contest?”

“The Khan expresses his appreciation to at least two to three members of his team every day – khairaj-i-tehseen are words he uses at least two to three times a day and so I reckon it will be a tough contest.”

“What about his special assistants who are nothing without him? Or his advisors…”

“His advisors have the capacity to resurface in another administration, I mean their history needs to be looked at and…”

“That also applies to more than 80 percent of his ministers and ministers of state…”

“So that should dramatically narrow down the field.”

“No my friend you cannot because when they are part of any government they give their total sycophantic fealty to the Boss Man.”

“Boss Man? Some may contest…”

“Leave that argument for another date.”

“Today is 20 November so…”

“Hush.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Cabinet Imran Khan English Language

