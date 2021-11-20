ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Number of 3G, 4G users reaches 105.73m by Oct: PTA

Tahir Amin 20 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan reached 105.73 million by end-October 2021 compared to 104.71 million by end-September 2021, registering an increase of 1.016 million, revealed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data.

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 0.81 million to 187.20 million by end-October 2021 compared to 186.39 million by end-September 2021.

Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 85.01 percent by end-September to 85.33 million by end-October.

The total teledensity increased from 86.15 percent by end-September to 86.47 percent by end-October.

Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration stood at 48.19 percent by end-October 2021 compared to 47.47 percent by end-September 2021.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users stood at 7.049 million by end-October 2021 compared to 7.261 million by end-September 2021, registering a decrease of 0.212 million.

Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 33.676 million by end-September to 34.275 million by end-October.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 3.956 million by end-September to 3.844 million by end-October, while the number of 4G users jumped from 24.813 million by end-September to 25.413 million by end-October.

The number of 3G users of Telenor decreased from 4.575 million by end-September to 4.356 million by end-October. The number of 4G users jumped from 18.767 million by end-September 19.128 million by end-October.

Ufone 3G users decreased from 4.212 million by end-September to 4.063 million by end-October.

The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 6.324 million by end-September to 6.437 million.

The PTA received 16,394 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators, including (cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs) as of October 2021.

The PTA said that it was able to get 15,519 complaints resolved, i.e. 94 percent.

According to the PTA data, Jazz leads the chart with 6,746 complaints and Telenor at the second position as the most complained telecom operator with 4,529.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base.

Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment.

The total number of complaints against CMOs by July stood at 15,313.

In terms of the segregation of complaints on an operator basis, Jazz stood first with 6,746 complaints, i.e.44.05 percent of total complaints.

A total of 4,529 complaints were received against Telenor, which is 29.576 percent of the

total CMO-related complaints.

Zong was third with 2,892 i.e. 18.88 percent of the total complaints were received against it.

Ufone had 1,140 complaints against its various services, which make up 7.44 percent of the total CMO-related complaints.

The PTA also received 770 complaints against basic telephony, where 762 were addressed during October 2021.

Furthermore, 299 complaints were received against ISPs, where 285 were addressed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTA ptcl NGMS 3G and 4G Jazz 4G

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Number of 3G, 4G users reaches 105.73m by Oct: PTA

Low-income group: 100,000 housing units being constructed: PM

SPI up 1.07pc WoW

SBP hikes rate by 150bps to 8.75pc on inflation, BoP

Customs stations of KP, Balochistan: FTO directs FBR to stop examining cleared fruit vehicles

IGCEP 2021-30: New plan based on serve power demand, not computed demand

Compulsory certification mark scheme of PSQCA: Govt includes electric fan standards

Jul 2018-Jun 2021: Total public debt up by Rs14.9trn, Tarin tells NA

Withdrawal of Rs330bn GST exemptions: Three critical issues yet to be decided

PTA restores TikTok

Senate passes 4 bills

Read more stories