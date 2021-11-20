CPEC undoubtedly a game changer for whole region: Zahid

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is undoubtedly a game changer, as its benefits are not limited to any city or province but its dividends are for the whole region.

In a statement, Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman of the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development (AIERD), said, “There is no second opinion that the CPEC is going well and contributing to the economic growth and development of Pakistan”.

The CPEC has been providing multifaceted opportunities for Pakistan to further enhance regional connectivity and the national economy.

To exploit the full potential of the CPEC, Pakistan will have to build reliable and efficient avenues of connectivity on the principle of win-win cooperation, as with every step of industrialisation and rapid economic growth the need for connectivity multiplies, he added.

While referring to his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, Zahid Latif Khan said that it was a productive meeting and assured him of all kind of assistance and cooperation at various levels. E-commerce is emerging business in Pakistan and around the world and we can learn from Ali Baba’s experience in this specific sector, he added.

