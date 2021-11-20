ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CPEC undoubtedly a game changer for whole region: Zahid

Recorder Report 20 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is undoubtedly a game changer, as its benefits are not limited to any city or province but its dividends are for the whole region.

In a statement, Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman of the Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development (AIERD), said, “There is no second opinion that the CPEC is going well and contributing to the economic growth and development of Pakistan”.

The CPEC has been providing multifaceted opportunities for Pakistan to further enhance regional connectivity and the national economy.

To exploit the full potential of the CPEC, Pakistan will have to build reliable and efficient avenues of connectivity on the principle of win-win cooperation, as with every step of industrialisation and rapid economic growth the need for connectivity multiplies, he added.

While referring to his meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, Zahid Latif Khan said that it was a productive meeting and assured him of all kind of assistance and cooperation at various levels. E-commerce is emerging business in Pakistan and around the world and we can learn from Ali Baba’s experience in this specific sector, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CPEC Zahid Latif Khan AIERD

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

CPEC undoubtedly a game changer for whole region: Zahid

Low-income group: 100,000 housing units being constructed: PM

SPI up 1.07pc WoW

SBP hikes rate by 150bps to 8.75pc on inflation, BoP

Customs stations of KP, Balochistan: FTO directs FBR to stop examining cleared fruit vehicles

IGCEP 2021-30: New plan based on serve power demand, not computed demand

Compulsory certification mark scheme of PSQCA: Govt includes electric fan standards

Jul 2018-Jun 2021: Total public debt up by Rs14.9trn, Tarin tells NA

Withdrawal of Rs330bn GST exemptions: Three critical issues yet to be decided

PTA restores TikTok

Senate passes 4 bills

Read more stories