PM describes RUDA, CBD Walton as govt’s ‘flagship’ projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities to attract maximum investment for the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Central Business District (CBD), Walton.

The premier, while chairing a review meeting on RUDA and CBD, Walton was informed that the RUDA was ready to develop its Saphire Bay Project.

Additionally, a state-of-the-art industrial estate, powered by renewable energy, is also ready to be launched very soon.

The prime minister said that both the RUDA and the CBD were government’s flagship projects that would promote modern, self-sustained, clean and green residential and business facilities in the country.

Those projects were very crucial for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in housing and construction sectors in the country, the prime minister added.

The prime minister directed the authorities to win over maximum investment for both the projects.

Earlier, the prime minister was informed that work on the development of basic infrastructure including roads, sewerage and drainage in the Central Business District (CBD) was in progress and is likely to be completed well before schedule.

Moreover, the construction work on Bab-e-Pakistan Project will also start soon.

Located at a strategic sight that is easily accessible through Ring Road and motorways, it would house various manufacturing and light industrial units.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State on Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) Lt Gen Anwar Ali Haider (retired), Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais, and senior officers concerned.

Punjab Housing Minister Malik Asad Khokhar, Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and senior officers concerned from the Government of Punjab joined the meeting via video link.

