ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Wheat firms; corn, soybeans ease

Reuters 20 Nov 2021

CHICAGO: US wheat futures rose on Friday, with strong buying interest by importers keeping prices near the multi-year highs hit earlier this week.

Corn and soybean futures dipped but the market was underpinned by strength in the cash market as grain dealers tried to entice US farmers to book sales instead of putting newly harvested crops in storage, traders said.

“You have got the American farmer holding on to a lot of grain,” said Mark Gold, managing partner at Top Third Ag Marketing. “They think prices are going to go up through harvest and into the spring.”

At 10:43 a.m. CST (1643 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat was up 3-3/4 cents at $8.23-3/4 a bushel.

Two importer groups in the Philippines are tendering to purchase at least 130,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders.

The International Grains Council on Thursday cut its forecast for 2021/22 global wheat production, underscoring concern about dwindling stocks.

Heavy rains in Australia have added to supply worries by threatening to damage what has been forecast as a bumper harvest that would help replenish export availability.

“The wheat market therefore remains extremely tight, as the price performance reflects,” Commerzbank said in a note.

CBOT January soybeans were 1/2 cent lower at $12.64-3/4 a bushel and CBOT December corn was down 1 cent at $5.72 a bushel.

Strong demand from ethanol producers and soybean crushers supported futures prices.

Corn soybean wheat crop wheat export wheat rates

