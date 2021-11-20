KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 10.561 billion and the number of lots traded at 9,699. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.167 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.892 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.785 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.095 billion), DJ (PKR 468.350 million), Platinum (PKR 356.356 million), Silver (PKR 332.179 million), Copper (PKR 159.897 million), Natural Gas (PKR 139.485 million), SP 500 (PKR 86.041 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 77.653 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 20 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 20.628 million were traded.

