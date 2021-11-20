ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Coal power stand at COP26 climate talks lends India time to transition

Reuters 20 Nov 2021

MUMBAI: Far from Glasgow, in the coal hub of Ranchi in eastern India, labour union leader D. D. Ramanandan followed the COP26 climate summit closely, scanning tweets by experts and news reports to check for any imminent “threat to coal” in his country. So when India, along with other coal-reliant nations like China, pushed successfully to water down language on efforts to ditch coal power at the talks, drawing criticism, Ramanandan saw it as an opportunity to plan a better green transition.

“I followed (the) COP to see if India pledges for transition because then the process will begin here and it will impact workers, land users, entire towns and villages. This is a big issue,” said Ramanandan, general secretary of the All India Coal Workers Federation.

“Local communities still don’t believe a future beyond coal is possible. But we need to prepare ourselves,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

“It is important to control carbon emissions and coal will end - if not in 20, then 50 years,” he added.

The two-week UN climate talks in Scotland ended on Saturday with a deal targeting fossil fuels for the first time.

But India, backed by China, South Africa, Nigeria and Iran, rejected a clause urging a “phase out” of unabated coal-fired power - which is not fitted with technology to reduce carbon emissions - and secured a change in the text for a “phase-down”.

“How can anyone expect that developing countries can make promises about phasing out coal and fossil fuel subsidies when developing countries have still to deal with their development agendas and poverty eradication?,” India’s environment and climate minister Bhupender Yadav told the conference.

Most just transition experts and unions backed India’s stance at the summit, saying the country “had no choice”. Fossil fuels account for more than 60% of India’s installed power capacity, with coal accounting for over half.

Sanjay Vashist, director of Climate Action Network South Asia, said the Glasgow Climate Pact reflected the interests of rich, powerful governments aiming to pass the burden of dropping coal to developing nations while leaving oil and gas untouched. “There will be pressure in the future to phase out coal. It is a wake-up call for India and it should hear it loud and clear - that the phase out will have an impact on communities,” he said.

“India has not thought about energy transition,” he added. “Coal mines being closed in India are not because of climate change but because they are no longer profitable.” India started on a strong green footing at COP26 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions in 2070 and boost the share of renewables in India’s energy mix from about 38% last year to 50% by 2030.

COP26 coal power COP26 climate threat to coal

