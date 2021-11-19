ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.24%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
ASL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.84%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.58%)
FFBL 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FNEL 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.25%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
GGL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.23%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
KAPCO 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.65%)
MLCF 37.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.13%)
NETSOL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.39%)
PACE 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
POWER 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.71%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.88%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,801 Increased By ▲ 47.08 (0.99%)
BR30 20,001 Decreased By ▼ -198.26 (-0.98%)
KSE100 46,541 Increased By ▲ 430.85 (0.93%)
KSE30 18,086 Increased By ▲ 190.63 (1.07%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Tokyo stocks close up, welcoming fresh Japan stimulus

AFP 19 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher on Friday as investors largely welcomed fresh Japan stimulus designed to shore up its pandemic recovery.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.50 percent, or 147.21 points, to 29,745.87. Over the week, it gained 0.5 percent.

The broader Topix index was up 0.44 percent or 9.01 points at 2,044.53 and added 0.2 percent from a week before.

"Although it was widely expected, the market took the package as positive news," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a record $490 billion stimulus for the world's third-largest economy on Friday, as he looks to shore up the country's patchy pandemic recovery.

The 56 trillion yen injection, the third since the Covid crisis struck last year and expected to be formally approved by the cabinet later in the day, "is enough to deliver a sense of safety and hope to the Japanese people", Kishida said.

"Market sentiment is not so bad," Horiuchi told AFP, adding: "The 30,000 mark is in sight."

The dollar fetched 114.34 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 114.25 yen in New York late Thursday.

In Tokyo, tech shares were among winners.

Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron jumped 3.64 percent to 62,820 yen and Advantest, a producer of chip-testing kits, gained 1.55 percent to 10,430 yen.

Asics, which provides goods for Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, surged 3.35 percent to 3,020 yen after the Japanese baseball player was named American League Most Valuable Player.

Mizuho Financial Group fell 1.85 percent to 1,458.5 yen after reports said its Chief Executive Officer Tatsufumi Sakai would step down in the wake of multiple technical failures that drew criticism from the government.

