ANL 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.55%)
ASC 13.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.6%)
ASL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.7%)
BOP 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FCCL 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.89%)
FFBL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FNEL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.18%)
GGGL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.37%)
GGL 34.51 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.17%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.04%)
JSCL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.05%)
KAPCO 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.18%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.88%)
MLCF 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.59%)
NETSOL 109.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.44%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.65%)
PAEL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
SILK 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.62%)
TELE 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.34%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.43%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 55.41 (1.17%)
BR30 20,038 Decreased By ▼ -160.87 (-0.8%)
KSE100 46,592 Increased By ▲ 481.97 (1.05%)
KSE30 18,094 Increased By ▲ 199.13 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold neutral, with downside bias

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,849-$1,869 per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction.

The metal is riding on a wave C or wave 3, both of which are capable of travelling to $1,886 or $1,908, as they have extended above the 100% projection level of $1,851.

However, a retracement analysis suggests a completion of these waves, as the 23.6% level of $1,849 works precisely and effectively as a support.

A break below $1,849 could cause a fall into $1,817-$1,831 range while a break above $1,869 could lead to a gain to $1,886.

Spot gold may retest $1,849, pullback incomplete

On the daily chart, the bias seems towards the downside, as gold is struggling around a resistance at $1,862.

The drop on Nov. 16 looks too shallow to be a completed pullback towards a falling trendline.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold Spot gold bullion

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold neutral, with downside bias

Q1 LSMI output up 5.15pc YoY

Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: Senate body rejects most provisions

PM, noted economist discuss tax system

Railway connectivity in Pakistan: ADB rates its tech assistance plan ‘less than relevant’

TRG Pakistan's share price plummets amid allegations on CEO

10-year GSP+ scheme: EU includes 5 new global conventions as eligibility criteria

Afiniti announces Zia Chishti has stepped down as chairman, CEO

Deemed duty audit: Petroleum Division gives refineries a clean chit

Digital mode of payment: FPCCI chief expresses dismay at FBR’s ‘persistence’

Banks warned against exchange rate speculations

Read more stories