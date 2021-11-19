Brent oil may end bounce around $82.03; drop incomplete

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may end its bounce around a resistance at $82.03 per barrel, and retest a support at $79.54 thereafter.

A downward wave c from $83.14 looks incomplete. It is expected to travel to $78.43. The support at $79.54 is much strong stronger than expected, successfully holding firm and triggering a good bounce.

A falling trendline establishes a resistance around $82.03 as well. Chances are the bounce may end around this line.

Brent oil may retest $83.05; bullish above $81.14

A break above $82.03 could open the way towards $83.14, a further rise above which could signal the continuation of the uptrend towards $85.50.

On the daily chart, the current fall looks like a pullback towards a long-term trendline falling from the 2008 high of $147.50.

The pullback is expected to extend a bit to $77.96, around which the uptrend may resume.

