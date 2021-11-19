ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.24%)
ASC 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
BOP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
BYCO 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
FCCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.11%)
FFBL 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
FFL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FNEL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
GGGL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.6%)
GGL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.63%)
KAPCO 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.9%)
NETSOL 112.45 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (4.12%)
PACE 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
TELE 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.86%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.43%)
BR100 4,780 Increased By ▲ 25.95 (0.55%)
BR30 20,055 Decreased By ▼ -144.26 (-0.71%)
KSE100 46,321 Increased By ▲ 210.29 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,952 Increased By ▲ 57.2 (0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

First Wuhan Covid case days later than initially reported: scientist

AFP 19 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: The first case of Covid-19 identified in Wuhan, China and presented as such by the World Health Organization was actually days later than previously believed and at an animal market, a top scientist said in the journal Science Thursday.

Rather than the original patient being a man who had never been to the Wuhan market where wild and domestic animals were sold, the first known case of Covid-19 turns out to have been a woman who had worked in the market, virologist Michael Worobey wrote.

For Worobey, that key piece of information, and his analysis of other early cases of Covid-19 in the city, clearly tip the scales towards the virus having originated in an animal.

With no definitive evidence, debate has raged among experts since the start of the pandemic almost two years ago over the origin of the virus.

Tedros sole nominee as WHO chief, UN agency says

Worobey was one of the 15 or so experts who in mid-May published a column in Science demanding serious consideration of the thesis that the virus had leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan.

In this latest article, he argued that his research into the origin of the outbreak "provides strong evidence of a live-animal market origin of the pandemic."

One criticism of the market theory was that because health authorities raised the alert about cases of a suspicious disease linked to the market as early as December 30, 2019, that would have introduced a bias that led to the identification of more cases there than elsewhere, since attention had already been drawn to it.

To counter that argument, Worobey analyzed cases reported by two hospitals before the alert was raised.

Those cases were also largely linked to the market, and those which were not were nevertheless geographically concentrated around it.

"In this city of 11 million people, half of the early cases are linked to a place that's the size of a soccer field," Worobey told the New York Times.

"It becomes very difficult to explain that pattern if the outbreak didn't start at the market."

Another criticism of the theory was based on the fact that the first case identified was unrelated to the market.

But while the WHO report claimed the man originally identified as patient zero had been ill from December 8, he actually was not sick until December 16, according to Worobey.

That deduction was based on a video interview he found, from a case described in a scientific article and from a hospital medical record that matched the 41-year-old man.

That would mean the first reported case would be the woman who worked in the market, who fell ill on December 11.

Peter Daszak, a disease expert who was on the WHO investigation team, said he was convinced by Worobey's analysis.

"That December 8 date was a mistake," he told the Times.

World Health Organization Wuhan COVID19

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

First Wuhan Covid case days later than initially reported: scientist

Q1 LSMI output up 5.15pc YoY

Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: Senate body rejects most provisions

PM, noted economist discuss tax system

Railway connectivity in Pakistan: ADB rates its tech assistance plan ‘less than relevant’

TRG Pakistan's share price plummets amid allegations on CEO

10-year GSP+ scheme: EU includes 5 new global conventions as eligibility criteria

Deemed duty audit: Petroleum Division gives refineries a clean chit

Digital mode of payment: FPCCI chief expresses dismay at FBR’s ‘persistence’

Banks warned against exchange rate speculations

OMCs urge banks to review their lending policies

Read more stories