ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.24%)
ASC 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.23%)
BOP 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
BYCO 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
FCCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.11%)
FFBL 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
FFL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FNEL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
GGGL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.6%)
GGL 34.03 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.73%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.63%)
KAPCO 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
KEL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.9%)
NETSOL 112.45 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (4.12%)
PACE 4.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.24%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.22%)
TELE 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.86%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
WTL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.43%)
BR100 4,779 Increased By ▲ 25.45 (0.54%)
BR30 20,051 Decreased By ▼ -147.97 (-0.73%)
KSE100 46,332 Increased By ▲ 221.15 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,959 Increased By ▲ 63.83 (0.36%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Digital mode of payment: FPCCI chief expresses dismay at FBR’s ‘persistence’

Recorder Report Updated 19 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hayat Maggo, President FPCCI, has expressed his dismay that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) continues to persist with the provisions of the ITO Third Amendment 2021; which seeks to compel companies to make payments for their expenses through digital mode instead of cross cheques; which is the prevalent mode for settling sale and purchase transactions in the country.

Maggo also stated that he was shocked by news reports revealing serious ‘Conflict of Interest’ underpinning this provision of coercing companies to make payments digitally.

It has been learnt that this proposal was initiated by a committee of the FBR; and, not by the FBR itself and that committee includes an owner of a B2B Fintech company; which provides software services for digital payments.

The FPCCI Chief added that it was that owner of the Fintech Company and a member of that FBR committee as well; who proposed this idea and pushed it to be made part of the law, according to some other committee members.

Maggo stressed that the aforementioned amendment threatens to disrupt business transactions; because almost all sales in the country are made on credit and this credit is secured through ‘post-dated’ cheques issued by buyers in favor of the sellers.

Digital mode of payments: FBR examining proposal to further extend deadline

Maggo added that FPCCI has taken note of FBR’s contention that “3rd party payments are highly prevalent in organized and informal sector whereby businesses do not use their own bank accounts when making payment for supplies and tell their own customers/transaction based informal investors to make direct payments to the principal supplier.

This is highly prevalent in supply chains and has become an accepted norm” FPCCI considers this as a fallacious argument, as such practice cannot be employed by a company as it has to deduct withholding tax on all payments that it makes and submit returns of tax withheld to the FBR, he added.

Maggo explained that a company can only indulge in such practice if it has an ‘Undeclared Business Account’ in a bank. In that case, any such delinquent company can continue to make payments digitally; despite the change in the law; as the bank account used is ‘undeclared’ anyway.

Maggo pointed out that, nowhere else in the world, bank cheques have been discontinued or businesses coerced to use digital mode of payment instead of bank cheques. FBR’s desire to outlaw use of bank cheques by companies is indeed a unique regulation.

Digital payments are evolving in Pakistan and developed countries are way ahead in employing digital mode of payments, but they too, have not coerced companies or anyone else to limit or discontinue use of cheques, he added.

The FPCCI President emphasized that it is abundantly clear that what the FBR enunciates as problems, that lead to leakage of revenue, pertain more to the non-corporate sector than the corporate sector.

The question, therefore, is why companies are being subjected to this third degree? The obvious answer lies in vested interests influencing the FBR to promote a particular mode of business by one stroke of a pen, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI FBR digital mode of payment Mian Nasser Hayat Maggo

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Digital mode of payment: FPCCI chief expresses dismay at FBR’s ‘persistence’

Q1 LSMI output up 5.15pc YoY

Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: Senate body rejects most provisions

PM, noted economist discuss tax system

Railway connectivity in Pakistan: ADB rates its tech assistance plan ‘less than relevant’

TRG Pakistan's share price plummets amid allegations on CEO

10-year GSP+ scheme: EU includes 5 new global conventions as eligibility criteria

Deemed duty audit: Petroleum Division gives refineries a clean chit

Banks warned against exchange rate speculations

OMCs urge banks to review their lending policies

Read more stories