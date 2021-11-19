ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Sticks and stones may hurt my bones but…

Anjum Ibrahim 19 Nov 2021

“Babar Azam lost the match but won the hearts and minds of not only Pakistanis but the ICC named him captain of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.”

“So?”

“Before The Khan’s victory in parliament where 33 bills were passed and…and…the Opposition was decimated The Khan said when a sportsman enters the field he always thinks he will win…”

“Hmmm, even if the match has to be postponed for a couple of days to ensure a win…I don’t reckon one can delay a match in any sport…”

“Not relevant — and all I have to say to you is nah nahnah pooh poooh.”

“Impeccable argument that!”

“Sticks and stones may hurt my bones but words aren’t going to hurt me.”

“Sticks indeed; if you are the prime minister and there is danger of sticks being used security will surround you immediately – security, it was reported, surrounded our prime minister in the assembly on the day of the bills…”

“Hmmm, that’s a first I think.”

“My question: did The Khan win the hearts and minds of the Pakistani public and the ICC like Babar Azam did, leave alone get even a mention in the foreign media?”

“Excuse me, but when you are 27 years old you have a different approach to the game of your choice and when you are 65 plus – an age where no cricket team anywhere in the world is going to make you an offer to play the twelfth man leave alone…”

“You are just smarting from the Day of the Bills silly. If I were you I would just shut up.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Babar Azam Icc Imran Khan T20 World Cup 2021

Comments

Comments are closed.

