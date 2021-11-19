AGP urges opposition not to ‘politicise’ Jadhav issue

ISLAMABAD: The Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan on Thursday asked the opposition not to politicise the issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav, Indian spy and agent of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

The joint-sitting of the Parliament a day ago (on Thursday) passed a bill to help the RAW agent appeal against the death sentence given to him by a military court.

Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 from Balochistan on charges of spying and was sentenced to death the following year by a military court under Section 59 of the Pakistan Army Act (PAA), 1952, and Section 3 of Official Secrets Act of 1923.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on April 10th had confirmed his death sentence. AGP Jawed, talking to the media at his office, said after the passing of bill, the Indian designs to isolate Pakistan internationally have failed, adding that New Delhi was planning to take the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the UNSC.

The AGP said Jadhav is an Indian spy and murderer of Pakistanis, but the legislation allowing Jadhav to appeal against his sentence has been done in line with the ICJ verdict. He urged the opposition not to politicise the issue, and stated: “I am ready to brief the opposition parties, if they want.”

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on 5th October this year had granted India another opportunity to assist it about the Pakistani government’s plea seeking the appointment of a legal representative for the Indian spy for filing his review petition against his death sentence.

The federal government has filed the petition to implement the ICJ decision to meet the requirements of a fair trial. It requested the court for appointment of a legal representative for Jadhav, so that he can file a review petition against his death sentence. The AGP said Pakistani government wanted complete implementation on the decision of review and reconsideration of the ICJ, but India intentionally did not want it.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021