ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.65%)
FFBL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
FFL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
GGL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5%)
KAPCO 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
NETSOL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-5.68%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.31%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.11%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.72%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,754 Decreased By ▼ -22.28 (-0.47%)
BR30 20,199 Decreased By ▼ -335.68 (-1.63%)
KSE100 46,111 Decreased By ▼ -83.92 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,895 Decreased By ▼ -57.04 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gas supply to CNG stations to be curtailed: CCoE gives approval to setting up of oil storage facilities at Keamari

Naveed Butt 19 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) approved a summary presented by the Maritime Affairs Division on the construction of oil storage facilities at Oil Installation Area of Keamari, Karachi.

The CCoE met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in the chair here on Thursday.

The meeting was informed that insufficient storage infrastructure at the ports creates a bottleneck in the supply chain and results in increased costs. To compressively review the situation and available options, the CCoE formed a sub-committee under Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Khalid Mansoor including Member Energy Planning Commission, Secretary Petroleum, and Secretary Power. The sub-committee will submit its proposals to the CCoE within two weeks.

The Petroleum Division also presented the projected natural gas supply and demand position in the country for the coming winter. During the meeting, the Petroleum Division presented a detailed impact analysis of various policy options for the management of gas demand during winter 2021-22.

The meeting was informed that the enhanced demand of domestic consumers is to be met through savings from captive power generation. A prudent pressure management plan will also be developed to ensure the stable supply of gas to the consumers.

Gas supply to CNG stations will be curtailed during the winter. Industrial activity will be a focus in the gas management plans, especially the export industry. The CCoE approved the demand side of the proposals submitted by the Petroleum Division.

It was further directed that the CCoE will consider the supply side proposals in the next meeting. The CCoE also reviewed the monthly report submitted by Power Division on the out of merit power plant operations due to network constraints.

The committee was assured that a constraint removal plan for the encountered issues is already under implementation. The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance, Minister for Energy, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Minister for Science and Technology, Minister for Railways, Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Industries, SAPM on CPEC, Chairman OGRA, Chairman NEPRA, representatives of regulatory authorities, and senior officials of ministries/divisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Umar CPEC gas supply CCOE Khalid Mansoor

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Gas supply to CNG stations to be curtailed: CCoE gives approval to setting up of oil storage facilities at Keamari

Q1 LSMI output up 5.15pc YoY

Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: Senate body rejects most provisions

PM, noted economist discuss tax system

Railway connectivity in Pakistan: ADB rates its tech assistance plan ‘less than relevant’

TRG Pakistan's share price plummets amid allegations on CEO

10-year GSP+ scheme: EU includes 5 new global conventions as eligibility criteria

Deemed duty audit: Petroleum Division gives refineries a clean chit

Digital mode of payment: FPCCI chief expresses dismay at FBR’s ‘persistence’

Banks warned against exchange rate speculations

OMCs urge banks to review their lending policies

Read more stories