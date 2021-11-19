ADB chief for boosting regional cooperation thru digitalization

ISLAMABAD: A coordinated response to public health challenges and closer regional cooperation enabled by digitalization are crucial to recovering from the coronavirus disease, participants at the 20th Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Ministerial Conference heard Thursday, said a press release issued on Thursday.

“As we transition from the pandemic to a new normal marked by renewed globalization, we must work to strengthen regional cooperation through digitalization,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa in his keynote address.

“This will allow us to build resilience to future crises, restore trade, and emerge stronger, more connected, and more inclusive—and the CAREC Program will play a vital role in enabling this.”

