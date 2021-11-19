Economic activities: Efforts should be made for women’s participation: NCSW

FAISALABAD: Chairperson National Commission on the Status (NCSW) of Women Nilofar Bakhtiar said that violence against women is a major hindrance and efforts should be made to make them play an active role for the economic growth.

She said that All Pakistan Women Presidents Conference (APWPC) is an important way to make them part of 16 days international campaign for violence against women which will not only enable the women to participate in the economic growth activities at country level but it will also improve Pakistan ranking at international level.

She was addressing to the participants of APWCP Conference organized by Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) here Thursday.

She said that Pakistan’s ranking is at 151 out of 157 world countries on Voice against Women. She said the National Commission for Status of Women is trying hard to improve ranking of Pakistan. She asked the participating Presidents Women Chambers of Commerce to constitute Committees in their respective Chambers so that practical steps should be taken in this context.

Mian Muhammad Adrees, former President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) appreciated the commendable efforts of Nighat Shahid, President FWCCI, Rubina Amjad, Group Leader FWCCI and her team who worked day and night to make high profile of FWCCI. For Women empowerment, he said that Islam has a complete Code of Life and women should abide by the teachings of Islam.

Addressing the conference, Zahid Hussain, Commissioner Faisalabad Division said that we should get guidance from Islam instead of seeing towards West. He said that violence against women is a crime and he will not tolerate any such incidence and rather asked the meeting participants to refer any such case directly to him.

Naushaba Shahzad, Executive Vice President National Bank explained various finance schemes announced by the State Bank of Pakistan and said the rate of women accounts holders is far less and that will be enhanced from 7 percent to 30 percent in the next three years in additional to double the number of female staff in the banks.

Earlier, President FWCCI Nighat Shahid welcomed the incoming Presidents of All Women Chambers and said that purpose of the conference is to forward problems of women entrepreneurs to the government with unified approach. She said though women have more than fifty percent share in the population but they have only 12 percent share in the economic activities of the country. Rubina Amjad informed the meeting participants about the establishment of FWCCI and the role played by her and its team that has made it as one of the top women Chambers in the country. She said that in this context, role played the former President Qurat ul-Ain and Tehmina Pasha is commendable.

She said that various training programs were regularly conducted with the collaboration of USAID, World Bank, GIZ, Tevta, Smeda and National Productivity Organization. She particularly informed about the setting up of FWCCI Women Incubation Centre and said that other initiatives as of Women Entrepreneurs Block, Women Skill Development Centre and construction of FWCCI State of the Art Complex at M-3 Industrial Estate are in the pipeline.

