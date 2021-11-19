ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.65%)
FFBL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
FFL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
GGL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5%)
KAPCO 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
NETSOL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-5.68%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.31%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.11%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.72%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,754 Decreased By ▼ -22.28 (-0.47%)
BR30 20,199 Decreased By ▼ -335.68 (-1.63%)
KSE100 46,111 Decreased By ▼ -83.92 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,895 Decreased By ▼ -57.04 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Nov 19, 2021
Pakistan

Economic activities: Efforts should be made for women’s participation: NCSW

Press Release 19 Nov 2021

FAISALABAD: Chairperson National Commission on the Status (NCSW) of Women Nilofar Bakhtiar said that violence against women is a major hindrance and efforts should be made to make them play an active role for the economic growth.

She said that All Pakistan Women Presidents Conference (APWPC) is an important way to make them part of 16 days international campaign for violence against women which will not only enable the women to participate in the economic growth activities at country level but it will also improve Pakistan ranking at international level.

She was addressing to the participants of APWCP Conference organized by Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) here Thursday.

She said that Pakistan’s ranking is at 151 out of 157 world countries on Voice against Women. She said the National Commission for Status of Women is trying hard to improve ranking of Pakistan. She asked the participating Presidents Women Chambers of Commerce to constitute Committees in their respective Chambers so that practical steps should be taken in this context.

Mian Muhammad Adrees, former President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) appreciated the commendable efforts of Nighat Shahid, President FWCCI, Rubina Amjad, Group Leader FWCCI and her team who worked day and night to make high profile of FWCCI. For Women empowerment, he said that Islam has a complete Code of Life and women should abide by the teachings of Islam.

Addressing the conference, Zahid Hussain, Commissioner Faisalabad Division said that we should get guidance from Islam instead of seeing towards West. He said that violence against women is a crime and he will not tolerate any such incidence and rather asked the meeting participants to refer any such case directly to him.

Naushaba Shahzad, Executive Vice President National Bank explained various finance schemes announced by the State Bank of Pakistan and said the rate of women accounts holders is far less and that will be enhanced from 7 percent to 30 percent in the next three years in additional to double the number of female staff in the banks.

Earlier, President FWCCI Nighat Shahid welcomed the incoming Presidents of All Women Chambers and said that purpose of the conference is to forward problems of women entrepreneurs to the government with unified approach. She said though women have more than fifty percent share in the population but they have only 12 percent share in the economic activities of the country. Rubina Amjad informed the meeting participants about the establishment of FWCCI and the role played by her and its team that has made it as one of the top women Chambers in the country. She said that in this context, role played the former President Qurat ul-Ain and Tehmina Pasha is commendable.

She said that various training programs were regularly conducted with the collaboration of USAID, World Bank, GIZ, Tevta, Smeda and National Productivity Organization. She particularly informed about the setting up of FWCCI Women Incubation Centre and said that other initiatives as of Women Entrepreneurs Block, Women Skill Development Centre and construction of FWCCI State of the Art Complex at M-3 Industrial Estate are in the pipeline.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FPCCI FWCCI NCSW APWPC

