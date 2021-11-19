Commissioner Hyderabad reviews development schemes

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has directed the concerned officers not to spend more than sanctioned amount for M&R schemes and ensure their completion within the stipulated time. He was presiding over a meeting of the divisional oversight committee here at his office on Thursday.

Deputy Director Planning and Development Hyderabad, Sanaullah Rind, Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar Wali Muhammad Baloch, DC Matiari Murtaza Ali Shah, Executive Engineer Highways Ghulam Hussain, Executive Engineer Buildings Matiari Salahuddin Farooq Qazi and others attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, divisional commissioner directed to concerned officer to prepare their proposals and send him. The meeting also reviewed various schemes of M&R for the financial year 2020-2021. A total of 17 schemes were approved, including two district building schemes, district highways schemes, nine provincial highways schemes and four provincial building schemes.

