18th Annual Excellence Awards 2021 – CFA Society Pakistan

Shaukat Fayyaz Ahmed Tarin, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue

TEXT: I would like to congratulate the CFA Society Pakistan on successfully hosting its 18th Annual Excellence Awards. These awards are testament to the commitment of the financial community in Pakistan towards maintaining industry wide excellence and professionalism. I commend the winners for their hard work and motivation, and hope they will continue to sustain high standards.

The financial sector plays a critical role in the economy and it is important to recognize and motivate the high achievers. Events such as the Annual Excellence Awards also repose trust in institutions and business practices, and signal confidence in Pakistan's capital markets to a wide variety of stakeholders such as foreign investors and the general public. I hope all the winners will build on this trust and strive to increase financial penetration in the country in areas such as Banking, Asset Management and Brokerage. Capital markets and finance can play an uplifting role and it is incumbent that continuous efforts are made to bring the advantages of the formal financial sector to everyone.

The financial sector is also uniquely placed as it has a finger on the pulse of the economy. Despite the challenges posed by the price run up in global commodities, Pakistan remains committed to provide maximum relief to the masses through targeted subsidies. The Government is firmly committed to puruse sustainable and all-inclusive growth. As the economy has made a transition from stabilization to a growth phase, the financial sector will have to continue play its due part in this journey. It is important that capital is allocated efficiently, and that companies and businesses that are focused on exports and employment generation are adequately supported.

The importance of professional bodies and forums that provide valuable service, engage with various stakeholders and advance their profession cannot be ignored. I commend the valueable contribution by the CFA Society Pakistan for the ultimate benefit of not just your members but for the whole country. The CFA Members work in key areas such as asset management, brokerage, banking, regulatory functions and education, and must be provided full support and recognition so they can maximize their contribution towards their profession and the society at large.

I once again congratulate all those who participated in the 18th Annual Excellence Awards of the CFA Society Pakistan.

