TEXT: Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) is Pakistan’s largest digital bank with over 37 million registered users including 14+ million monthly active digital wallets. With a hybrid organizational model that combines traditional microfinance with mobile/digital banking technologies, MMBL is playing a leading role in promoting financial inclusion in the country.

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) is firmly anchored in MMBL’s corporate culture, whereby the bank hosts a holistic range of policies and processes to foster the empowerment of all its employees in the spheres of financial and digital literacy.

MMBL launched the Humqadam program in October 2020. As a part of this initiative, nine differently-abled individuals were placed in various departments across MMBL. Upon completion of the three months training program, four trainees were retained at permanent positions in the bank. The program has recently inducted its second batch of trainees.

Under our flagship Women Inspirational Network (WIN) initiative, we empower women through a powerful set of purpose-driven initiatives. To facilitate our female borrowers and ease their path to financial inclusion, MMBL has designed female-centric products to address the specific financing needs of women. Bint-e-Hawa, a deposit & loan product, is our exclusive offering aimed at empowering women from all fields and backgrounds, ranging from housewives to salaried professionals and entrepreneurs. Moreover, we have female representation in the Board, at headquarters, and all branches, even in remotest parts of the country, to promote female empowerment across all tiers.

Mobi-Circle is an exclusive forum for MMBL's female employees to explore and resolve workplace opportunities and challenges. The initiative facilitates cross-functional learning, provides mentoring and networking opportunities, and fosters capacity building.

Furthermore, Mobilink Microfinance Bank has introduced several customized and innovative digital financial products and services for businesses, households, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) including those operating in rural economies to foster digital banking. These products and services facilitate swift and convenient business operations and allow greater control over financial choices to catalyze the socioeconomic wellbeing of users and businesses. MMBL’s well-defined digital financial ecosystem has further been complemented by the launch of its mobile application, DOST- Aapka Mukammal Digital Bank, which facilitates banking on the go and can be downloaded by scanning the QR code below:

