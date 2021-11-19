TEXT: Arif Habib Limited (AHL) continues to reach new horizons in the brokerage and investment banking industry of Pakistan. The company has once again been recognized by the CFA Society Pakistan in their 18th Excellence Awards for 2020.

Mr. Shaukat Tarin, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, graced the occasion and presented the Awards to the AHL team for Best Brokerage House, Best Corporate Finance House, Best Economic Research House and Best Equity Research Analyst.

These awards are not only considered a benchmark for the capital market industry, these also remain testament to our services as they are based on a confidential poll surveying respondents comprising the buy-side asset managers and investment professionals from Pakistan’s financial sector including Banks, Asset Management Companies, DFIs and other financial Institutions. Our Investment Banking team is humbled to receive the accolade for the seventh consecutive time, while AHL’s Head of Research, Mr. Tahir Abbas has been awarded the best in equity research for the third time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021